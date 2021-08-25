Nigeria: D'Tigers Battle Mali in 2021 Afrobasket Opener

25 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

D'Tigers are aiming for a promising start as they battle Mali this afternoon in their opening match of the 2021 Afrobasket championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

The 2017 champions are in Group C with Mali, Kenya and Ivory Coast.

The Head Coach of the D'Tigers, Mike Brown is also banking on their offensive prowess against opponents.

He is confident that the offensive prowess of the team will play a major role in how far the team can go starting with their first game against Mali.

"We have to be able to shoot the ball and defend. We have to transition, run and shoot the ball from the three point line at a high level. If we do, we will give ourselves a chance."

With a complete set of new players at his disposal for the Afrobasket campaign, he said D'Tigers will take it one game at a time as they continue to bond and improve as a team.

"One game at a time, we have a new team. None of these guys with the exception of one, played in the Afrobasket before (Jordan Ogundiran) and he did not really play. Ibe Abu was here too (during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers) and he did not play much."

