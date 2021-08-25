Nigeria: Osimhen Slammed With Two-Match Ban, Fined N2 Million

25 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja

The Disciplinary Committee of Italian Serie Ayesterday slammed Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen with a two-match ban which was aftermath of the red card decision against him last Sunday in Napoli's 2-0 win against Venezia.

The punishment means, the Nigerian striker will not be opportuned to face his childhood hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, for the second time in his career.

The two-match ban covers the upcoming matches against Genoa and home leg with former champions Juventus.

Osimhen was sent off just 23 minutes into the clash with Venezia for striking out at Daan Heymans as they waited for a corner kick.

The referee described the incident in his official report as "voluntarily striking an opposition player with a slap to the face while the ball was at a distance."

Aside from the match-ban the Nigeria international was also handed a €5,000 (about N2million) fine.

Last season, Osimhen was in action as Napoli secured a lone goal win against the then Serie A champions and after the match, the Nigeria forward was privileged to have a photo opportunity with his hero in the away dressing room. The picture, which he posted on Instagram went viral.

Last weekend's 'misadventure was Osimhen's first red card in the league but was handed a total of four yellow cards last season.

While Osimhen was handed a longer match ban, other red card offenders were visited with ust one match ban.

The players include; Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, Verona midfielder Miguel Veloso, Bologna pair Jerdy Schouten and Roberto Soriano, Roma star Nicolò Zaniolo and Salernitana's Stefan Strandberg.

