Nigeria: Dare, Three Other Ministers Host Nigeria's Triumphant U-20 Contingent

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare along with three of his colleagues in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday hosted the triumphant Team Nigeria contingent to the just concluded World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dare, alongside Hajia Sadiya Farouk, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs and Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education held a reception for the history-making contingent at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja shortly after they returned to the country yesterday morning.

At the brief ceremony, Dare praised the team for the unprecedented feat of finishing third (out of 116 countries)on the medals table as well as recording Nigeria's best ever medal haul of four gold and three bronze medals.

He said the giant strides witnessed at the Kenya meet would not have happened without hardwork and determination, stressing that the athletes are the future of the sport in Nigeria, a position that was corroborated by the other Ministers who also poured encomiums on them for doing the nation proud.

According to Dare, "these young athletes have done the country proud. They have not only made a statement of intent to rule the world, but have made it emphatically clear that we are rebuilding a new generation of athletes.

"These young ones are brilliant stars and the country will embrace them, support and nurture them and unleash them on the world at Paris 2024 Olympics and several other up-coming championships."

The four ministers were unanimous in affirming President Muhammadu Buhari's statement on the team as a confirmation of the faith he has and the support given to young Nigerians who excel in their different areas of endeavour be it sports, education, politics or entertainment.