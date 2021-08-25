South Africa: Defaulting Parties Bank On Postponement of October 27 Municipal Elections

analysis

Parties that did not manage to submit all their candidate lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa on time are banking on the postponement of the 27 October elections so they can get it right a second time.

Covid-19 lockdowns and the absence this year of a voter registration weekend meant that some parties, like the United Democratic Movement, could not submit all their candidate lists for the local government elections on time.

The party's secretary-general, Bongani Msomi, said the UDM would "appreciate it if it could be given some time by the ConCourt".

It is one of the parties which called for a postponement of the elections before a case was brought to the Constitutional Court in this regard by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

Msomi said Monday was "a hectic day as we tried to meet the deadline". The UDM was one of three parties -- the others being the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Content Movement -- which wanted a few days' extension to Monday's deadline. Instead, the IEC agreed to move the deadline by four hours, to 9pm, to give parties a little bit more time.

Msomi said the four-hour extension of the...