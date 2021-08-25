Nigeria: MultiChoice Nigeria's Chief Customer Officer Dies At 47

A statement by the company said Mr Mabutho died in the early hours of Tuesday, in Cape Town, South Africa, after a brief illness.

Media and entertainment giant, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced the passing of Martin Mabutho, the company's Chief Customer Officer.

John Ugbe, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, spoke glowingly about the late Multichoice staff, adding that his energy and creative contributions would be missed within the organisation.

"Martin was not just a colleague but a very close friend and most trusted adviser," the Multichoice CEO said.

"He was well loved by everyone for his energy and hard-work, his warmth, good humour and the creativity and positive attitude he always brought to the team. He will be greatly missed."

Mr Mabutho joined MultiChoice Botswana as a Customer Service Supervisor in 1999, and later became a Brand Manager at MNet in 2003. He led the Marketing and Sales effort for DStv Mobile in Sub-Saharan Africa before his appointment as MultiChoice Nigeria's General Manager, Sales and Marketing in 2013.

In 2018, he was appointed Chief Customer Officer, taking up the responsibility of driving the MultiChoice Nigeria customer group strategy covering customer value management, sales, marketing, customer experience and care.

He is survived by aged parents, his wife, and their four children.

Mr Mabutho at the time of his passing yesterday was aged 47.