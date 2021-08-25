South Africa: Mine Workers Are At High Risk of Contracting Covid-19 - Their Mass Vaccination Is Essential

24 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Luphert Chilwane

Mine workers are vulnerable to the virus since, in most instances, they operate in deep-level, labour-intensive conditions that are crowded and enclosed. The growing number of Covid-19 infections requires urgent attention.

It is the employer's responsibility to fight Covid-19 in workplaces; we can't be praising the fish for swimming. As such, it is very encouraging to see the number of mine workers opting for vaccination against Covid-19.

It is even more encouraging to see them calling on everyone in their respective communities to do the same. Now that the vaccination roll-out has begun, we should be demanding detailed plans on how the government and mining companies will make good on the vaccination promises.

There are about 385 mines in South Africa employing about 506,220 workers. As of 15 June, 36,476 mining sector employees had tested positive for Covid-19 and 422 had died.

This is the time for all of us to pull together, especially for mining communities, mostly in semi-urban and remote rural areas. Workers across all sectors must be included in real decision-making on matters that affect their lives. The time for action is long overdue but we must act with haste, to save lives.

The increasing number of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X