South Africa: Beyond the Textbook - Why Nelson Mandela University's New Medical School Was Set Up in Missionvale

We want to send our medical graduates out into the world knowing how to practise primary healthcare in holistic, culturally sensitive and comprehensive ways. Impoverished areas - urban and rural - are massively underserved, and this was a major factor for Nelson Mandela University to place our new medical school in Missionvale.

The purpose of Nelson Mandela University's new MBChB programme is to train caring, competent, socially responsive and committed medical doctors. But, you may ask, surely that should be the aim of all medical schools? Yes, indeed, so there must be more to it than this. And there is - much more.

Mindful of our responsibility as the only university bearing the name of the late former president Nelson Mandela, we want to develop graduates who have a heart for our beloved country, its ugly disparities, its deep challenges and its ongoing needs.

Studies have shown this is the most inclusive, just, economical and efficient approach to enhance physical and mental health, as well as social wellbeing.

The wide-ranging impact of investment in...