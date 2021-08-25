South Africa: The Angel of Hoedspruit - One Woman's Healthcare Project Tackles HIV and Covid in Limpopo

analysis

The Hlokomela healthcare NGO is fighting the scourges of Aids and Covid-19 among farm workers in Limpopo. It is led by its passionate and dedicated founder, Christine du Preez, known as the Angel of Hoedspruit.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A veteran former government health worker started her own healthcare non-governmental organisation (NGO) to fight the HIV/Aids epidemic in Hoedspruit some 16 years ago.

Today, working with her son and former Limpopo health department colleagues, she is putting the passion and lessons learnt to good use in the fight against Covid-19.

MJ du Preez says his mother's Hoedspruit NGO is planning to vaccinate "1,000 at a time" against Covid-19 by the end of August.

MJ is speaking fast, the words leaving his mouth as fast as a Sputnik vaccine greasing palms over a shot of vodka.

His mom is Hlokomela healthcare founder Christine du Preez, and MJ is describing the rural challenges the NGO is facing in the Covid-19 vaccination programmes they have started running.

He says they vaccinated 500 patients in five hours, stopping only because they ran out of vaccines. He speaks of "a thousand people pitching up" instead of the expected 500 at...