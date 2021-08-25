Nigeria: IPOB - New Government of S'east or Tough Bully?

David-Chyddy Eleke reports that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has constituted itself into the new government of the South-east region, bullying the people to submission against all odds

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has gradually grown into a group not only to be reckoned with in the South-east, but one whose mention of its name sends fear into the minds of the people. The group has many times over also demonstrated that it is in firm control of the region, just as it directs its affairs, and also commands the attention of the people, more than the government of the states in the region.

Ghost Mondays

The group has in the last two weeks again asserted the fact that it is more than the government of the region, when it declared what it called Ghost Mondays. The spokesperson of the group, Mr Emma Powerful had early in the month of August, announced that every Monday would now be a holiday, as every town in the South-east is expected to be grounded. He disclosed that this was in solidarity with its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is undergoing trial and currently being detained by the federal government.

The group said the exercise would continue until the federal government releases Kanu from detention. In a press release to convey the message, Powerful said, "We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to remind all Biafrans and friends of Biafra that the Mondays sit-at-home order is sacrosanct. The entire Biafra land will be locked down every Monday from 6:00am to 6:00pm beginning from tomorrow, August 9, 2021 until our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was abducted in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria and locked up in DSS dungeon in clear violation of international laws, is freed.

"Consequently, there will be no movement throughout Biafra land on Mondays until our leader who is suffering for our freedom is released. This protest is peaceful but firm. Everybody is advised to stay indoors in total compliance. All markets, schools, motor parks, airports, and public places in Biafra land should shut down from morning to evening every Monday. We understand the economic implications of this measure but we are constrained to take it so that the world will know that our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not alone in the struggle for Biafra autonomy."

Watery Attempt to Whittle Ban

While the rumours of the order was still making the rounds, two state governors of the South-east, Governors Willie Obiano of Anambra and David Umahi of Ebonyi made efforts to whittle the effectiveness of the order by issuing a counter directives. Obiano, writing through his Head of Service, Barrister Harry Uduh threatened not to pay August salary to any worker who abstains from work on Monday, August 9, in obedience to IPOB sit-at-home directive.

In a public announcement on the Sunday preceding August 9, Uduh wrote, directing commissioners and permanent secretaries to monitor the situation and report accordingly to ensure that all workers turned up for work. The announcement read: "The Government of Anambra State has directed that all workers in the State must attend to their duties on Monday 9th August 2021 as failure to do so will result in severe sanctions including loss of Salary for the month of August. All Hon. Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries are to monitor and report compliance please. Kindly give this information the widest publicity in your establishment."

Also, In Ebonyi State, Governor Umahi directed that all markets, shops and government offices be opened, threatening to seize shops belonging to traders who fail to turn up for business. He also urged workers to ensure they turn up for work as failure may lead to the termination of appointment, including those of contractors too.

Sit Home Order Observed

Contrary to the counter orders by both governors, Monday, August 9 passed with the entire South-east observing the order to sit at home. Not even the scheduling of the NECO examination on that day could stop the exercise as THISDAY reporter who went round Anambra observed that banks, markets, schools, motor parks and other public places were totally shut. At the Anambra State secretariat, it was observed that in a bid not to default the order of the state government, most civil servants only came to work, logged in their names into the attendance sheet and proceeded back home.

Reason Prevails

Reason however prevailed during the second week, when the group called off the exercise. In a press release made available to THISDAY in Awka and signed by Emma Powerful, he said, "The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) understands the concern being expressed by the global IPOB family on the suspension of the weekly Sit-At-Home earlier announced by the IPOB Head of Directorate of State of the Indigenous people of Biafra. We know that our people embraced this civil action wholeheartedly and without any compulsion. The leadership sincerely appreciate the innate desire of Biafrans to sacrifice their time, resources and energy in ensuring that our leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from the illegal custody of the Nigerian State who criminally renditioned him from Kenya to Nigeria.

"The suspension of the Sit-At-Home by the IPOB Head of Directorate was as a result of a direct order from the leader of this great movement Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. There is no gainsaying the fact that one of the major fundamental guiding principle of IPOB is Command and Control. This simply means that all command from the Supreme leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) will be obeyed and implemented to the latter by the Directorate of State of the Indigenous people of Biafra.

" Bearing in mind therefore that this principle has enabled this movement to surpass even the expectations of both Biafrans and Non Biafrans alike, the leadership wish to encourage Biafran to focus on the most pressing issue confronting this great family presently which is ensuring the safety of our leader while still in the illegal custody of the DSS and to secure his unconditional release from detention.

"In accordance with the directive from our leader, our Sit-At-Home will in the meantime be observed on the date of our leader's court appearances. The lPOB leadership urge Biafrans worldwide to take note of the next court appearance of our leader which is the 21st of October 2021. If however we have any reason or directive from the IPOB highest command that require us to reactivate the suspended weekly Sit-At-Home, the leadership will not hesitate to lift the suspension and continue with the our civil action."

Despite Suspension, Compliance Continues

It was however a shock to many that despite the suspension of the exercise, Monday, August 16 was greeted with quiet in almost all the major cities of the South-east. A trader in Onitsha main market, Mr Theophilus Omaka, told THISDAY that as at 8am on Monday, there were only few traders who had come to the market. "The market opens at 7am every morning, and usually, on a Monday, after a long weekend, traders itch to come to their shops, and that means that as early as 6am, most traders are already waiting for market officials to open their shops, so they can go to work.

"But today, it is already 8am, and the markets are already open, but only a few traders have arrived. As I was coming to market from Fegge where I live, I found the whole street scanty, unlike what used to happen on Monday mornings when there is usually a rush."

THISDAY correspondent moved around Awka to behold a ghost town, as banks, schools, motor parks and other public places were all deserted. When our correspondent made inquiries from IPOB leadership, over why the people stayed at home, despite an earlier order to suspend the exercise, Powerful stated that the exercise was not entirely banned, but was only suspended, and that since the people are fine with it, as could be seen in the voluntary sit at home, the group may reintroduce it. He however said that would be after due consultation.

"Yes, we observed that people decided to sit at home today. We did not tell them to do so, and we did not force anybody. They are doing it to show how they feel about the detention of Kanu. We suspended the exercise for this Monday, but after consultation, we can decide to order that people should sit at home again by next Monday. As for this Monday, the people are just expressing their feelings. We are still consulting, and we will let people know," he said.

Underlying Facts

With this development, and the compliance the exercise has registered to far, it would not be far from the truth to say that IPOB is now emboldened by the compliance of the people to now make orders in the region, constituting itself into the new government of the region. However, THISDAY investigations showed that the compliance with the exercise may not entirely be voluntary.

IPOB in getting the people to comply have used subtle threats. For example, when the maiden announcement of the 'every Monday' sit at home was made, IPOB threatened to use its military arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) to enforce compliance. Any resident of the South-east who has heard of the activities of unknown gunmen, which have also been severally attributed to the ESN despite denials, would understand why the people will decide to comply with IPOB's order.

On another hand, the IPOB had also warned of uncovering plots by Nigeria security agencies to shoot anyone who ventures out on a Monday, thereby instilling fear in the people. Most South-east resident may have also decided to play safe by remaining at home to avoid clash with anyone, especially as some hoodlums have been known to highjack such processes to kill and loot.

A respondent in Awka, Mr. Chukwuma Eze, who spoke to THISDAY at Eke Awka market over the observance of the exercise last Monday, despite its cancelation said the people were avoiding coming out, not out of respect for IPOB or Nnamdi Kanu, but because they fear being attacked.

"In Eke Awka, only very few traders came out, and even though the market gate is wide open and some customers were ready to buy, traders were afraid that they may be attacked if they open their shops. I am here in the market, and I am also ready to open my shop, but my safety is not guaranteed. If I open now, some boys will take the advantage to accuse me of flaunting IPOB orders.

"I know they are not IPOB, they are Amikwo boys (youths from a village close to the market), they always take advantage of the exercise to harass traders and even disposes them of their monies. That is why you are seeing everyone not wanting to open. The government that is assuring us that we should open, can they protect us when these boys come after us?"

A journalist, Mr Obiora Jude, blamed residence of the South-east for always adhering to orders from a group that is proscribed, as against that of known state government, but also said that the problem has always been that government itself seems to be helpless in the face of the IPOB activities.

"If you ask me, they are the new government of the South-east. This is because people have lost interest in government and her ability to protect them. IPOB also takes advantage of these to bully the people and cow them into submission anytime they want them to do their bidding," he said.