Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Jos North, Kill 36

Unknown gunmen have attacked Yelwa-zangam community, behind the University of Jos, in Jos North Local Government Area, killing over 36 persons.

Eyewitnesses in the community said the armed men invaded the community at about 9pm on Tuesday and raided for hours without help from security agents. They shot, killing and maiming everyone on sight, and also burning houses.

The attackers had reportedly destroyed the bridge leading to the community thereby preventing possible access before launching the attacks.

An entire family was burnt alive in their homes while others that attempted to run into nearby bush were shot. Several persons sustained gunshot wounds and are being treated in the hospitals.

Yelwa-zangam community is dominated by Christian Anagutta natives.

As at the time of this report, search was ongoing to recover more bodies from the nearby bush.

More details later.