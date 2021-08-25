Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Jos North, Kill 36

25 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Seriki Adinoyi

Unknown gunmen have attacked Yelwa-zangam community, behind the University of Jos, in Jos North Local Government Area, killing over 36 persons.

Eyewitnesses in the community said the armed men invaded the community at about 9pm on Tuesday and raided for hours without help from security agents. They shot, killing and maiming everyone on sight, and also burning houses.

The attackers had reportedly destroyed the bridge leading to the community thereby preventing possible access before launching the attacks.

An entire family was burnt alive in their homes while others that attempted to run into nearby bush were shot. Several persons sustained gunshot wounds and are being treated in the hospitals.

Yelwa-zangam community is dominated by Christian Anagutta natives.

As at the time of this report, search was ongoing to recover more bodies from the nearby bush.

More details later.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X