South Africa: Judge Dennis Davis Rubbishes Claims That Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe Was Involved in Money-Laundering

analysis

Bridgette Motsepe is hoping to explain her case to Members of Parliament in a bid to enlist them to help her clear her name after she was implicated by the Botswana government in a money-laundering case.

The Botswana High Court in Gaborone this week ruled that the terror and corruption charges brought in 2019 by the state against former intelligence official Welheminah Maswabi -- codenamed Butterfly -- were fabricated, and ordered action to be taken against the high-ranking officials responsible.

Motsepe did not wait for the judgment. In an earlier bid to clear her name, she enlisted Judge Dennis Davis to write a legal opinion to support a possible future appearance in Parliament where she was hoping to explain her case.

Davis, in his opinion dated 30 July 2021 and that has not been made public before, similarly found that the case was based on falsehoods.

He also rubbished Botswana's request for mutual legal assistance to South Africa, for which the country contracted AfriForum's Gerrie Nel.

"The application for Mutual [Legal] Assistance is based on so flimsy a legal edifice so as to justify the conclusion that these proceedings are based on a political as opposed to a legal agenda,"...