South Africa: Eastern Cape Ravaged By Double Disaster of Drought and Poor Municipal Administration

Drought continues to ravage the province, with the clock ticking towards Day Zero in most areas. In fact, in many small towns and villages, the taps have been dry for years. It's a humanitarian disaster largely aggravated by poor administration.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A severe drought coupled with a disastrous lack of planning means Eastern Cape communities face a daily struggle to access water. With combined dam levels at just more than 50% of capacity, large parts of the province remain in the grips of a devastating drought and, despite some recent rainfall, dams supplying Nelson Mandela Bay, the province's economic hub, as well as surrounding Karoo and seaside towns, have run dry - or are fast running dry.

Even where the drought is less severe, decades of bad planning and neglect, a failure to spend drought grants and large infrastructure projects such as dams being put on ice have led to an unprecedented water crisis.

In Adelaide, where the dam has been dry for a number of years, Mohammed Ganget, a volunteer for Gift of the Givers and the town's shopkeeper, summarises the situation with a simple story: "When you get out of...