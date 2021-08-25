South Africa: The Cost of Pollution - Eskom, Sasol and the Vagaries of Environmental Law Compliance in South Africa

analysis

While tonnes of greenhouse gases enter the atmosphere and accelerate global heating, Eskom has told Parliament that it would cost roughly R300bn to update its power plants to be compliant with government-mandated Minimum Emission Standards (MES), while Sasol hopes to be fully compliant after April 2025.

From greenhouse gas emissions to ash and chemical particulate matter, from the billions of rands spent on reducing their environmental impact to the worsened health outcomes and avoidable deaths of people in the worst-affected areas - the costs of pollution in South Africa are as solemn as they are multifarious.

On 17 August the Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries held a meeting on the health and economic cost of air pollution in South Africa that was attended by Africa's worst greenhouse gas offenders: Eskom and Sasol.

Section 24 of the Bill of Rights, as enshrined in the Constitution, states in unambiguous language: "Everyone has the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being; and to have the environment protected, for the benefit of present and future generations, through reasonable legislative and other measures that prevent pollution and ecological degradation."

Moreover, as a signatory to the Paris Agreement,...