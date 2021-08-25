Africa: The Sputnik Vaccine Case Study (Part Two) - How Fast Is Too Fast?

analysis

In June, Bhekisisa started doing research for an article that would explain how well Russia's Sputnik V vaccine works and to gauge whether it would be suitable for use in South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. Soon enough, it was realised Sputnik V had flouted the rules of every part of the system that produces scientific research.

This is the second of a four-part series published by Daily Maverick. Part One reveals that Sputnik V is plagued by red flags and question marks surrounding its clinical trials and results. Part Two explains how checkpoints in the scientific system are put in place to ensure that research can be sped up in a safe way. But during the Covid pandemic, the accelerated timeline to push out research in an effort to help has exposed gaps in the process.

"It must be an emergency."

That's what most motorists assume when an ambulance zooms by on the highway -- and why they're not that surprised when it happens.

Just the same, it was predictable that research on Covid-19 would stream into the academic publishing sphere when the pandemic started in 2020. People's lives were at stake.

On the road, speed limits set the parameters...