Namibia: Reduce Risk of Stroke With Regular Physical Activity

THERE are various causes of stroke. These causes are mainly either from bleeding in the brain due to injury to blood vessels or reduced oxygen and blood flow to an area of the brain due to a blockage.

The increased risk of stroke is similar to that of heart disease, seeing that in both cases the risk factors cause damage to blood vessels and increase the risk of blood clotting in the arteries. It is important to note that smoking, poor diet, inactivity; diabetes and high blood sugar are among the most important risk factors that should be controlled to reduce one's risk of a stroke. The injury caused to the brain due to a stroke has several consequences. Muscle spasticity, speech inhibition and hemiplegia (one-sided paralysis) are the most known post-stroke symptoms.

Regular cardiovascular activity, such as walking, jogging, swimming, cycling and others, if done up to 300 minutes per week can reduce the risk of stroke significantly. Apart from the physiological health benefits that take place within the body, the relaxing and de-stressing effect of exercise further reduces stress and anxiety. Inactivity is a well-known contributor to high blood pressure, which is possibly the biggest cause of stroke.

You are not only doing your heart a favour by exercising regularly, but also your brain. For specific assistance and pre-exercise screening prior to engaging in any exercise routine, visit www.ban.com.na and find the Biokineticist closest to you. Remember "exercise is medicine".