Namibia: Investment Board Store Received With Mixed Feelings

THE Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board's goal to set up a store stocking Namibian-produced goods has been received with ambivalence - to some it's a waste of time, to others it is a long-awaited, welcome project.

The Namibian reported this week that the board would establish a pilot store that would exclusively stock Namibian goods produced by small and medium-sized businesses.

The intent is to fast-track obtaining shelf space for Namibian goods, which would level the playing field with other goods.

This has, however, not been received well by some Namibians who took to social media, saying the board should not set up stores, but rather stick to its mandate.

Some say should the board set up the store, it would be a replication of what the Namibia Industrial Development Agency does.

Others say the investment board should stick to facilitating investment, pushing for policy incentives, including manufacturing incentives, and addressing the lowering of production costs in the country.

Those in support of the store say it is a step in the right direction, and would offer local entrepreneurs who struggle to find shelf space opportunities.

In the board's defence, its chief executive officer, Nangula Uaandja, on her Facebook page recognised the several differing views of Namibians, but said the project is a good idea.

Uaandja called on Namibians who have experience in setting up retail stores stocking Namibian products to reach out to the board.

"I see fellow Namibians with split views on the Ostora concept by NIPDB. Whatever your views are, you are right and we need to listen. If you are for, then it is probably because you understand the challenge our country continues to face with getting shelf space for locally produced items, especially accessibility by MSMEs which lack the bargaining power necessary to get good deals from large retails chains," she posted.

She said someone needs to provide them with a solution to make their products more visible and available.

"I for one don't know where to go to buy Namibian products without spending many hours reading the package for each item, and even then I don't get to see a full or close to a full range of products," she said.

Uaandja said those opposing the idea are against it "because you have seen so many 'good and noble' efforts by public entities end up being white elephants, and we can't keep doing the same thing and expect different results".

She said: "I hear you. At this stage, our point is that we need to address number one without falling into the number-two trap. No shop is open yet, and we will do a pilot in the most viable manner, including considering a Namibia store corner in an existing retail shop."

According to Uaandja, the NIPDB would do research to ensure the project is a success.

The store project would involve physical and online trade, and NIPDB hopes to empower at least 1 000 small and medium enterprises.

On many platforms, Namibian producers have regretted the ineffectiveness of the retail charter in changing the Namibian retail space.

The charter intends to transform the retail sector from one that relies predominantly on foreign imports, to one that gives preference to local manufacturers.

A few retail chains, mainly South African ones, have been reluctant to stock Namibian products, often citing poor quality and unsustainable supplies as reasons.

