Namibia: Erongo Police Call On Community Crime Fighters to Unite

ERONGO regional commander for community affairs Ileni Shapumba says the Erongo police have seen new crime-fighting groups emerging in the region in the past few months.

He says the region is proud to have members of the community supporting the fight against crime.

"It increases our police legitimacy, and promotes public trust and confidence in the police," he says.

Shapumba says it is good to see community members who have previously been involved in social evils joining crime-prevention initiatives.

"That is the purpose of the criminal justice system. People need to understand that those who once committed crimes are not isolated completely. They have wronged and have probably learnt from their mistakes. And that is what is taking place at correctional facilities - to correct those who wronged and turn them into reliable citizens in the community. For that reason, when they have been rehabilitated we should give them the chance to participate in community activities," he says.

Shapumba, however, advises neighbourhood watch group managers to submit the names of their members to the police so that the police can ensure there are no "double agents".

The names would undergo a vetting proces, he says.

"We can also assure those who join for the wrong reasons that we will find out, and if they commit wrongful acts, we will arrest them. I have also advised groups not to compete against one another, but to focus on crime. We exist to fight crime, and not to prove which group is better than the other. We should hold hands for this common purpose," he says.

"We strive to close the gap. Public members later see these community structures as their enemies, or people who are working with the police. The community structures are there for the safety of the community. They help to close the gap between the police and the public by advancing the safety needs of the public to the police, as well as assisting them with problem-solving. The police can use the organisations in terms of sharing crime-related information," Shapumba says.

He says community structures should respect the human rights of community members, so that the community in turn can support them.