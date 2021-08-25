Namibia: More Than 30 000 Orphans Without Grants for Three Years

THE Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has revealed that more than 30 000 orphans and vulnerable children have not received their monthly grant payments since 2018.

According to the executive director of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, Esther Lusepani, this is due to the treasury currently being unable to expand its budget provision due to the economic crisis.

The ministry provides a maintenance grant, foster parent grant, and a special maintenance grant for vulnerable children.

Vulnerable children are those whose one parent has died and the remaining parent earns less than N$1 000 per month.

The (minor) children of pensioners, disabled parents and those whose parents have been in prison for more than six months are also considered vulnerable.

Currently, 225 000 children are benefiting from this grant.

Lusepani says the continued payment of grants largely depends on the budget allocated by the state treasury, while many new approved applicants may have to wait for those already receiving grants to turn 18 before becoming eligible for payment.

"We have informed our clients about the financial shortfalls we are experiencing, and it should also be noted that applying for grants does not mean clients will receive the money immediately . . . New children are brought onto the grant as funds become available. Approval is based on what can be afforded," she says.

This situation frustrates parents who have applied for grants for their children, as they say they have not received any explanation from the ministry.

"We are not told anything, I have applied for grants for my two grandchildren since 2019, which have been approved, and I was told I would be able to receive the money three months later, but it has been almost three years . . . I keep going to the monthly pay points in the hope that the money would be paid in, but there is nothing. It is frustrating," says Kuku Saima Iipinge of Omeege in the Oshana region.

A ministry employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says the ministry's offices are inundated with queries about grants.

"Sometimes we just don't know what to tell them when they come to us with questions. One can clearly see the frustration and desperation. People walk from far just to be turned away empty-handed."