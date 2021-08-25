South Africa: Joburg's New Mayor Jolidee Matonga Focused On Getting Young People Working

24 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

'Unemployment, especially among the youth, is one of the major problems and we have to deal with it,' says the new mayor.

The biggest achievement of new Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo has nothing to do with his election to the position. "My biggest achievement was to be elected by branches of the ANC Youth League to be chairperson of the youth league in the region," he told Daily Maverick.

Speaking from his office in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Monday, Matongo said: "Unemployment, especially among the youth, is one of the major problems and we have to deal with it."

Matongo was elected unopposed on 10 August after former mayor Geoff Makhubo died from Covid-19 complications.

The new mayor is armed with several qualifications, including a postgraduate degree in public management from Unisa and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Milpark Business School.

Before his election, the 46-year-old from Dube in Soweto was the City of Johannesburg's mayoral committee member for finance.

Dealing with youth unemployment, Matongo said: "We are looking into the reintroduction of co-production of municipal services." He said this...

