South Africa: Watchdog in Urgent Bid to Stop South Africa From Extradicting Ex-Mozambican Finance Minister Manuel Chang

Lawyers involved in the case suspect that Pretoria might pre-empt the courts by putting Manuel Chang on a plane at 7am Wednesday morning.

A Mozambican anti-corruption watchdog has asked the Johannesburg High Court to issue an urgent order on Wednesday stopping Justice Minister Ronald Lamola from extraditing former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang to Mozambique.

But lawyers involved in the case suspect that a court order would come too late as they believe the South African government intends to put Chang on a plane to Maputo at 7am on Wednesday - before the court has been able to hear the application.

"This could become Bashir Two," one lawyer said, referring to the legal drama in June 2015 when the South African government allowed the then Sudanese president, Omar al-Bashir, to flee South Africa in defiance of a high court order compelling the government to detain him. This was so that he could be handed over to the International Criminal Court to face genocide and other charges.

In 2015 the High Court, Supreme Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court all ruled that the government had acted illegally by allowing Bashir to escape.

The lawyer said the current South African government would...