South Africa: Instead of a 'Dry White Season', Spring Is Coming for Cape Town

There is no need to even speculate about what defines the preferences of the people of Cape Town. History provides us with hard proof that, above all else, Cape Town wants a government that gets things done.

Geordin Hill-Lewis is the DA candidate for mayor of Cape Town.

The underlying premise of a recent analysis piece by Rebecca Davis is that the attributes of mayoral candidates for the City of Cape Town should conform to, and resonate with, the preferences of a majority of voters in the municipality. So far, so good: this is indeed one of the fundamental features of democracy.

Unfortunately, Davis' argument quickly veers off track when she then proceeds to incorrectly define the preferences of Cape Town's voters strictly on the basis of their race and gender. In the interest of empowering Davis and her readers to accurately compare my attributes to the offers of my opponents in this race, I'd like to take this opportunity to correct this mischaracterisation of Capetonians.

Unlike Davis, I believe that the hopes and aspirations of most Capetonians are defined not by how they look, but by their desire to secure a prosperous future for them, their children and their...