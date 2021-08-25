South Africa: Reports On the KZN UPL Warehouse Fire Are Misleading

analysis

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs expresses its serious disappointment at the misleading article published in Daily Maverick on Tuesday on the subject of the United Phosphorus Limited fire.

See the article here.

Durban's toxic warehouse: Ramaphosa urged to act on Cornubia chemical disaster

We find it very difficult to understand how the author selectively quotes from correspondence and does not disclose that the same correspondence also committed to transparency. Attached to that same correspondence was the inventory of chemicals supplied by United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) as well as the Section 30(6) directive issued to UPL in terms of the National Environmental Management Act.

This was supplied to the civil society organisation (South Durban Community Environmental Alliance) in terms of commitment made to them. The Joint Operations Committee (JOC) is an interdepartmental committee of national and provincial departments. Part of their task is to oversee investigative reports that could in the future become the basis of administrative or even criminal proceedings. UPL is not part of the JOC but would be expected to submit reports to it.

As part of its commitment to work with civil society there have at least been three meetings with the...