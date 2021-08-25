South Africa: SA to Host Free Intellectual Property Summer School

25 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Students, innovators, professionals and researchers from all sectors are invited to participate in a summer school on intellectual property (IP).

The summer school, an initiative of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, will be hosted by the National Intellectual Property Management Office (NIPMO), together with the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

"IP rights enable innovators and IP creators to realise economic and other benefits from the commercialisation and use of their creativity," said Acting Head of NIPMO, Paballo Phiri.

NIPMO is a specialised unit of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI).

The summer school is aimed at university students, young professionals with a business and law background, and government officials whose duties may require them to have an understanding of how the international IP system functions and its intersection with other policy areas such as health, climate change, and agriculture.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the summer school will be held online and fees have therefore been waived. The course will run from 23 November to 3 December 2021.

The programme includes lectures by experts and will expose participants to various aspects of IP, such as the international nature of IP protection and the interface between IP and other disciplines.

It takes a problem-oriented approach through lectures, simulation exercises, group discussions, panel discussions, and case studies.

Registration is open until 3 September and applicants should submit their CV, together with a letter of motivation setting out reasons for applying and what they hope to gain.

All interested applicants should visit the link to submit their applications https://welc.wipo.int/acc/index.jsf?page=wssCatalog.xhtml&lang=en&cc=WSSZA_DUR#plus_WSSZA_DUR.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X