North Africa: Morocco Takes Note and Regrets Unilateral and 'Completely Unjustified but Expected' Decision of Algerian Authorities to Sever Diplomatic Relations With Kingdom

24 August 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Kingdom of Morocco has taken note of the unilateral decision of the Algerian authorities to sever diplomatic relations with Morocco starting this day, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry underlined that Morocco regrets this completely unjustified but expected decision - in view of the logic of escalation noted in recent weeks - as well as its impact on the Algerian people.

Morocco categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts underlying it, said the same source.

For its part, the Kingdom of Morocco will remain a credible and loyal partner for the Algerian people and will continue to act, with wisdom and responsibility, for the development of healthy and fruitful inter-Maghreb relations, the statement said.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Morocco

More From: MAP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X