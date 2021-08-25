Cameroon: Astrazeneca - Govt Awaits New Consignment

The first stock of the vaccine expired on August 23, 2021.

The first doses of the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine received in Cameroon on April 17, 2021 expired on August 23, 2021. Before its expiry date, officials at the National Expanded Immunisation Programme (EIP) said the majority of the vaccine had been used.

Knowing that the expiring date for the AstraZeneca vaccine was imminent, the EIP did a mini campaign to make use of the little stock that was left, which was approximately 25, 000 doses left. Given that the campaign just ended, Dr Andreas Njoh said they are still expected to have an inventory of the stock left, out of the 391,200 doses of the British vaccine, AstraZeneca that touched down at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport on Saturday April 17, 2021. These Covid-19 vaccines were acquired via COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO, and the delivery was part of a first wave of 1,752,000 vaccine doses of Astra Zeneca-Sabin Institute of India arrivals that will continue in the country.

According to sources from EIP, the expired doses of AstraZeneca have already been withdrawn from circulation. Dr Andreas said the supplier of AstraZeneca is yet to communicate the shipment date of the vaccine into Cameroon. The government, it is said had already place another request for the vaccine. Upon arrival, the vaccine will be made available to the population for free as was the case with the first consignment.

For the main time, the population of Cameroon is depending on Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson as the available Covid-19 vaccine to intensify the immunization exercise against Covid-19 which was launched by the Minister of Public Health on April 14, 2021 in Yaounde. Despite the controversy over the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the beginning of the year, some days before the arrival of the British vaccine into the country at the beginning of the year, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie said the vaccine is known to be over 70 per cent effectiveness and will be used to immunize persons vulnerable to the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the African Union also said the benefits of the Astra Zeneca vaccine superseded possible risks.