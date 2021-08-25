Egyptian President Instructs Renovation of Shrines

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi held a meeting on Tuesday 24/8/2021 to follow up on the renovation of shrines, the implementation of the design of certain venues at the New Administrative Capital as well as roads.

The shrines that are being renovated are those of Sayeda Nafisa, Sayeda Zeinab, and Hussein. The restoration works also include the surroundings of those mosques.

Discussing the executive status of the New Capital's buildings, the president urged officials to ensure that the interior design of the buildings of the House of Representatives and the Senate reflect their long history.

On their side, the officials presented the progress rate of the implementation of the Square of the People, the Memorial, and the Park of the People.

With regard to roads, the president underlined the necessity of making good use of the sides of the highways introducing services and rest areas. He also urged expanding vital roads to improve traffic circulation, and to ensure that they meet safety standards.

Other underway projects checked up on by the president are New Delta, Ahl Masr Walkway, and enterprises in Port Said. President Sisi also instructed benefiting from empty unused lands in Cairo.

Finally, the president examined the upgrade of Greater Cairo's roads, such as 6th of October Bridge, 23rd of July Axis, and Fangary Axis.

The head of state directed officials to improve the road network Western Cairo similar to what has been achieved Eastern Cairo, and to introduce safe pathways for pedestrians, and improve existing ones. Also, a new road will be introduced between Giza's Embaba and Cairo's Sabteya.

Egypt Today