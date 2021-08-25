Egyptian, French Air Forces Conduct Joint Military Drill

Egyptian and French air forces have conducted a joint exercise with the participation of Mirage 2000, Rafale, and Egyptian F-16s multirole fighter jets.

During the military drill, the Egyptian and French forces carried out an air-to-air refueling exercise with the participation of French aerial refueling aircraft MRTT.

The joint drills come within the framework of the efforts meant to bolster cooperation between Egyptian and French armed forces, and help them get acquainted with the state-of-the-art combat systems and methods.