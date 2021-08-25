Egypt: PM Confers With Siemens Energy Officials On Developing Green Hydrogen Industry

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli chaired on Tuesday 24/8/2021 a meeting to discuss developing the Green Hydrogen industry in Egypt in the presence of Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohamed Shaker, President and CEO of Germany's Siemens Energy Christian Bruch and Managing Director at Siemens Energy in Egypt Emad Ghaly.

The premier welcomed Siemens Energy's delegation, hailing the company's distinguished relations with the Egyptian side as well as the long history of partnerships between them in various fields.

A signed agreement today with Siemens Energy will give a strong push to the close cooperation between both sides, Madbouli said, adding that Green Hydrogen represents the future of energy.

The prime minister said Egypt has a plan for developing the Green Hydrogen industry which comes in conjunction with the programs being implemented by the European Union (EU) in this regard, expressing his keenness on translating today's memorandum of understanding into real projects as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Siemens Energy chief said the partnership between both sides succeeded in achieving bold changes in the energy sector's infrastructure, asserting the great importance that his company attaches to the ongoing partnership with Egypt in the Green Hydrogen area.

He also lauded serious steps taken by the Egyptian government to promote the Green Hydrogen industry, which he said represents the focus of attention of the entire world.

Following the meeting, the premier and the electricity minister attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company and Germany's Siemens Energy.

Cabinet Spokesman Nader Saad said the MoU comes as part of efforts to implement the State's strategy to expand in the green energy fields as well as increase the share of the renewable energy in the energy mix.

The electricity minister said the MoU came after signing a letter of intent between both sides on launching consultations and negotiations on implementing a project for generating Green Hydrogen from renewable electric power with a capacity of 100 MW or more using EPC + Finance system.