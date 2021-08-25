Liberia: IREDD Covid-19 Monitoring Findings Show Government's Weakness in Ensuring Full Compliance With Health Protocols

Monrovia — The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) has released a four-month Covid-19 monitoring findings from 84 public health facilities across Montserrado, Margibi and Nimba Counties.

IREDD is a Liberian research and policy advocacy organization that seeks accountability from political leaders through its natural resource governance, political party and legislative monitoring initiatives since 2000.

Disclosing the findings to journalists, the Executive Director of IREDD said the report is not to shame, rather, it is intended to help the government learn a lesson on how the health system can be improved in Liberia.

"Meeting with MOH and visiting public places, our report shows the government's weakness to enforce the full compliance to health protocol," Yeanay said.

Mr. Yeanay added: "The Ministry of Health shall ensure that public health facilities regularly enforce all health protocols measures irrespective of persons. Properly wearing masks, thorough washing of hands and clear social distancing should be a must."

IREDD also called on the government to act swiftly and decentralize the COVID-19 vaccination to eradicate the virus that is ravaging the already struggling health sector.

Yeanay said: "The Ministry of Health should make the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines as a matter of health emergency and decentralize the COVID-19 testing process across the country.

He further stressed the need to ensure the allocations of budget for all health centers across the country. He added that a mechanism should be put in place for accountability.

"That the Ministry of Health requires all public health facilities to document and make monthly reports for all medical supplies received directly or indirectly. The report should at minimum state supply sources; quantity of supplies received, quantity used and balance in stock as at the reporting period," Mr. Yeanay said.

Mr. Yeanay called on the Ministry of Health to create more awareness and education about the medical benefits and detriments of health protocol and measures.

According to him, the main challenge faced during the project's monitoring visits was access to public health facilities selected in remote parts of the project counties especially, Nimba County due to bad road conditions amid the heavy downpour of rains in Liberia.

The event brought together officials of the government, including Francis N. Kateh, Liberia's chief medical officer, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Augustine N. Chea, and partners from the NGOs.

Senator Augustine N. Chea, Chair on Health said the findings are cardinal adding that it will help the Senate with its oversight responsibilities.

"This kind of work is important because it complements our work and we want to appeal to your donors to continue to support the work you do for the people of Liberia," Senator Chea said.

According to him, said reports or findings will inform people who are managing public resources to also know that people are watching them, thereby being accountable for resources provided to them.