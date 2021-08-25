Ethiopia Unveils Ten-Year Power Project Plan

Schemes some 71 power stations in years to come

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Electric Power stated that the country has planned to build 71 power projects demanding over 40 billion USD over the next 10 years.

Ethiopian Electric CEO, Andualem Siae said the project cost is expected to be covered by private and public partnerships, the African Development Bank, the World Bank, other development partners and financiers, Ethiopian Electric Power and the Ethiopian government.

Among the projects planned to be built in the next 10 years are 16 water, 24 wind, 17 steam and 14 solar power projects, CEO said.

Based on the directive, two solar power projects will be built by Saudi Arabia's Aqua Power Company, which is in the process of being developed by private developers and private and public partners and the company is preparing to begin construction.

As to Andualem, negotiations have also started with the United Arab Emirates Company Amia to build the Aisha 1 wind farm project, and bidding is underway to well sort out developers for other wind power projects.

According to the CEO, construction of the Tulu Moye and Corbeti steam power projects has also been commenced by private developers.