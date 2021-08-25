Ethiopia Underlines Bamboo Development Significance

25 August 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Plants 56 million bamboo seedlings this rainy season

BY DARGIE KAHSAY

ADDIS ABABA - The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission (EFCCC) stated that the country has planted over 56 million bamboo seedlings this summer season covering some 25 thousand hectares of land.

Speaking at a seminar organized by International Bamboo and Ratting Organization (INBAR) to create a linkage between financial institutions and bamboo investments in Ethiopia in a bid to address sector financial limitations, EEC Senior Forest Expert Teshome Tamrat (PhD) said that Ethiopia sets a 10-year bamboo development strategy and action plan to develop 124 thousand hectares of land for bamboo tree development.

Teshome further stated that Ethiopia has over 1.47 million hectares of land covered by bamboo, and over 3.5 million hectares of land suitable for bamboo development is available in Ethiopia as learnt from researches.

Having a short stay with The Ethiopian Herald, Teshome elucidated that Ethiopia plans to cover 124 thousand hectares of land in its strategy taking advantage of the available potential of land. As part of the third-year green legacy initiative, the commission has planned to cover 20 thousand hectares of land by bamboo this season, he added.

Teshome reiterated that during this plantation campaign, over 56 million new bamboo seedlings were planted covering over 25 thousand hectares of land across the country.

According to him, Ethiopia covers 60 percent of Africa's bamboo product and has a huge potential in the sector, but the low investment and financial constraints in the sector are highly attributable to the low level of this resource employment in the country.

INBAR Dutch-Sino Program Manager, Selim Reza (PhD) on his part during the event noted that though Ethiopia has a huge potential in the sector, still it has imported bamboo commodities worth over 5.7 million USD which accounts for 0.43 global imports. The country's export earnings from the sector are also limited to 0.23 percent, he noted.

Adane Berhe investor in the sector told The Ethiopian Herald that financial limitation remains the main problem to intensify bamboo investments in the country.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X