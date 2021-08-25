Ethiopia Underlines Bamboo Development Significance

Plants 56 million bamboo seedlings this rainy season

BY DARGIE KAHSAY

ADDIS ABABA - The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission (EFCCC) stated that the country has planted over 56 million bamboo seedlings this summer season covering some 25 thousand hectares of land.

Speaking at a seminar organized by International Bamboo and Ratting Organization (INBAR) to create a linkage between financial institutions and bamboo investments in Ethiopia in a bid to address sector financial limitations, EEC Senior Forest Expert Teshome Tamrat (PhD) said that Ethiopia sets a 10-year bamboo development strategy and action plan to develop 124 thousand hectares of land for bamboo tree development.

Teshome further stated that Ethiopia has over 1.47 million hectares of land covered by bamboo, and over 3.5 million hectares of land suitable for bamboo development is available in Ethiopia as learnt from researches.

Having a short stay with The Ethiopian Herald, Teshome elucidated that Ethiopia plans to cover 124 thousand hectares of land in its strategy taking advantage of the available potential of land. As part of the third-year green legacy initiative, the commission has planned to cover 20 thousand hectares of land by bamboo this season, he added.

Teshome reiterated that during this plantation campaign, over 56 million new bamboo seedlings were planted covering over 25 thousand hectares of land across the country.

According to him, Ethiopia covers 60 percent of Africa's bamboo product and has a huge potential in the sector, but the low investment and financial constraints in the sector are highly attributable to the low level of this resource employment in the country.

INBAR Dutch-Sino Program Manager, Selim Reza (PhD) on his part during the event noted that though Ethiopia has a huge potential in the sector, still it has imported bamboo commodities worth over 5.7 million USD which accounts for 0.43 global imports. The country's export earnings from the sector are also limited to 0.23 percent, he noted.

Adane Berhe investor in the sector told The Ethiopian Herald that financial limitation remains the main problem to intensify bamboo investments in the country.