South Africa: Expropriation Bill Public Hearings Resume in Free State

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will from Thursday resume a four-day public hearing programme on the Expropriation Bill in the Free State.

The committee had earlier this year suspended the public participation process due to concerns relating to the high infection rates of COVID-19 in the province.

"Following consultation with various stakeholders, including the provincial Department of Health, we felt that it was reasonably safe to resume the hearings in the Free State, where the rates of infection are currently low.

"However, we remain cognisant of the challenges posed by COVID-19 and we will strive to ensure adherence to COVID-19 regulations and non-pharmaceutical interventions," said committee chairperson Nolitha Ntobongwana.

The first hearings will be held at Samson Sifuthi Hall in N Section, Botshabelo, at 10am.

The purpose of the Expropriation Bill is to repeal the existing Expropriation Act of 1975 to provide a common framework, in line with the Constitution; guide the processes and procedures for the expropriation of property by organs of State; and to provide for certain instances where expropriation with no compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

In line with Parliament's strategic objective of enhancing access to the work of Parliament, legislative process and improving public participation in general, the committee resolved to visit all provinces to garner public views on the proposed legislation.