Kenya: Ex-Tusker, Harambee Stars Great Watsiera in Critical Condition in Hospital

Football legend Ronald Watsiera has been admitted to Kakamega Level Five Hospital in critical condition after being moved from Armadiyan Muslim Hospital in Mumias Tuesday.

He is suffering from edema-related complications associated with kidney disease. Doctors at Armadiyan Hospital Tuesday said that Watsiera needs urgent specialised treatment because his entire body is swollen.

In his heyday, Watsiera, 58, was in the Harambee Stars squad that won the East and Central Senior Challenge Cup in 1983 and 1984, before he captained Tusker to victory in the Cecafa Club Championship in 1989.

The former utility played for Kakamega High Schools' Green Commandos and Ministry of Works (MoW) in the 80s. Watsiera's former schoolmates Peter Lichungu, Mike Otieno and Dennis Munyendo have hailed Kakamega High School alumni for supporting the legend.

Popularly known as "Ronnie Wazimu" for his tough tackles, Watsiera made his debut for Stars under coach Marshal Mulwa in 1983 after joining Tusker from MoW.

He retired from active football in the late 1980s and has been developing young talent through Green Commandos Sports Club.

He passed through the hands of renowned late coach Chris Makokha at Kakamega High School and MoW from where he went on to play for bigger clubs.

His teammates included Lichungu, Mike Amwayi, Peter Ouma, Dan Musuku, Mike Otieno, Patrick Shilasi and Dennis Munyendo.

His family is appealing for help and donations can be sent through his sister Phoebe Watsiera's telephone number 0720363165.