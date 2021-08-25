Namibia: Stranded Man in Search of Relatives

25 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

The Namibian Police at Walvis Bay is looking for any family member or anyone who knows Kapuka Mirena.

Mirena (39), who is from Otjikoyo, Opuwo is currently at the Kuisebmond Police Station.

According to the police, Mirena allegedly travelled to Walvis Bay to visit his sister Sophia Marengo on Monday, 23 August.

He was robbed of his personal belongings, including his cellphone, upon arrival at the coastal town.

He thus lost communication with the family.

The police has urges anyone who knows him to contact the Kuisebmond Police at 064 219070.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X