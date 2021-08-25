Namibia: Stranded Man in Search of Relatives

The Namibian Police at Walvis Bay is looking for any family member or anyone who knows Kapuka Mirena.

Mirena (39), who is from Otjikoyo, Opuwo is currently at the Kuisebmond Police Station.

According to the police, Mirena allegedly travelled to Walvis Bay to visit his sister Sophia Marengo on Monday, 23 August.

He was robbed of his personal belongings, including his cellphone, upon arrival at the coastal town.

He thus lost communication with the family.

The police has urges anyone who knows him to contact the Kuisebmond Police at 064 219070.