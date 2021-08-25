Namibia: Nwr Manager Acquitted On Corruption Charge

NAMIBIA Wildlife Resorts marketing manager Esther Ndilula has been acquitted on a charge under the Anti-Corruption Act on which she stood trial in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court last week.

Ndilula (33) was found not guilty in a ruling given by magistrate Linus Samunzala on Thursday, after the state closed its case in her trial.

She faced a charge of corruptly making a false statement under oath, in connection with a sworn declaration in which she stated that her driving licence was lost, whereas the licence was actually in the custody of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as evidence in another case.

In his ruling, Samunzala concluded that the evidence which the state placed before the court was of such poor quality that a court would not convict her, with the result that she did not need to present her defence to the court.

The magistrate also found that the section of the Anti-Corruption Act under which she had been charged did not deal with corruptly making a false statement under oath, but related to the corrupt acceptance or giving of gratification.

"The drafter of the charge failed dismally," Samunzala commented.

The ACC arrested Ndilula in September last year.

She was arrested for allegedly making a false declaration under oath to a police officer in October 2019, when she stated that she had lost her driving licence.

This was after her driving licence was confiscated by the ACC in 2014 after it was suspected to have been fraudulently acquired.

Ndilula claimed in a plea statement that the ACC unlawfully confiscated her licence.

She also said the ACC gave her a letter and a copy of her driving licence when the original licence was seized, and she used that letter and copy in the place of the original licence after that.

When she made the sworn statement to a police officer she was referring to the letter and copy that had been lost, and not to the original licence, she claimed.

Lawyer Sisa Namandje represented Ndilula, while public prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma represented the state.