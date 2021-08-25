Namibia: Oops, Did Exit Do It Again?

THE phrase 'you can't teach an old dog new tricks' seems to be spot on in the Exit Rockaz camp.

The local superstar is once again embroiled in a copyright infringement debacle on Twitter after he posted the album cover for his upcoming project, 'The Silence', scheduled to be released on 31 August.

Twitter investigators quickly went on to expose Exit for allegedly copying the album cover from Pinterest.

However, his infamous representative Abed Jona came to his defence, saying the album cover was purchased as a template from the originator.

"Lol. At least I paid for using the image. Keep it moving," Jona wrote on Twitter.

This was after someone else posted the same picture after it was used by local DJ and producer Loudima Dreamer in 2015 for his 'Assorted Crates' music episodes.

Even though the image was purchased to be used as a template, many argue that because there had been little to no changes to it, it ultimately is a case of copy and paste with no hint of originality or self-expression on Exit's part, or the sourcing of local graphic designers.

"It is not about finding someone to do it locally. Exit did not want his face on it, so we decided to source the picture from somewhere else. This is not a new thing, artists sample work all the time," Jona says.

He says although they have been trying to promote 'The Silence' for a while, it is only now that there is controversy around it, that people start paying attention to it.

"This is great because it is free marketing," Jona says.

This is not Exit's first brush with copyright infringement.

His 'Forever' album cover also caused a stir after he used a picture from the internet that closely resembles the cover.

He later apologised on social media, saying he would change the cover.

Exit is scheduled to release a single of 'The Silence' on Friday, featuring upcoming artist Babii.

- unWrap.online