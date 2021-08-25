Namibia: Baby Left On Bed Burns 'Beyond Recognition'

WHEN Monica Gerhard (30) left her two-month-old baby on the bed at home to allegedly go to the market to buy meat for dinner, the last thing she expected was that she would not see her child alive again.

Gerhard, who lives with the baby's father at Havana, in Katutura, says when she went to the market, "a lady in the neighbourhood ran towards me, screaming that my house was on fire".

Fearing what could happen to her daughter, Selma Nathaniel, she ran home and discovered her whole house was on fire.

There was no way she could rescue baby Selma, she says.

Gerhard says she left a pot cooking on the gas stove while she rushed to the market.

"As soon as I arrived, all I could see was smoke all over, and there was no way I could go inside to rescue my baby," Gerhard says.

She says she is still in shock.

"I did not go anywhere far from my house that morning. All I did was wake up and breastfeed her, and left my two-year-old son eating outside while I quickly rushed out," she says.

Gerhard says she is not sure what caused the fire.

"Our baby girl died from an unknown fire and we are still very much in shock that we have lost our innocent soul," she says.

The baby's father, Robert Nathaniel, says he was at work when he received the news that their shack was on fire.

"My house was shattered and surrounded by my neighbours with buckets of water, trying to stop the fire," he says.

He says apart from the life they have lost, the family has lost everything except the clothes they were wearing at the time of the incident.

"We don't have clothes, food, or any household belongings," he says.

The fire escalated to the next shack, which was also destroyed.

Chief police inspector Elifas Kuwinga confirmed that the incident took place last Tuesday.

"It's alleged that the mother of the deceased left a pot on the gas stove and went to drink tombo at a neighbour while she left the two-month-old baby in their bedroom. As a result, the pot burned and the shack caught fire."

Kuwinga said the baby burned beyond recognition.

An investigation into the incident continues.