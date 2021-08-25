Namibia: Uukunde Spreads the Message

GOSPEL artist Martin Uukunde, the hitmaker of 'Sodom Na Gomorah', which made waves in 2014, calls upon gospel music lovers to keep supporting him - especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He also calls on the corporate world to invest in gospel music, and for the public to celebrate this genre.

'Sodom Na Gomorah' bagged Uukunde an award at local radio station Omulunga Radio as the best gospel artist of the year, and the song was awarded most requested song by the station's listeners.

Uukunde says he wants to change people's lives with his music, by winning souls for God.

His latest album, 'Oshimaliwa Oshiponga', is his fifth, and was released earlier this year.

The title refers to money being the root of all evil.

The 13-track album features Sakeus Laita and Tate Meke.

"The message in my music is to change the nation through evangelism. That is my heart's desire," he says.

Uukunde says he would like to produce another album, but the pandemic is hampering this since he struggles to generate funds.

Award-winning gospel artist Manda Gabriel says gospel was not celebrated in the past year.

She says the 'Heal the Land' concert, which she organised two years ago, was a success as the venue was packed with fans.

Omulunga Radio station manager Simon Mundandala, popularly known as King Simon, says Omulunga has hosted the Omulunga Gospel Music Awards for three consecutive years to celebrate gospel music.

"The aim was just to award our artists because they are not recognised the way other artists are. It is rare to see gospel artists being invited to perform at some events, unlike with other genres," Simon says.