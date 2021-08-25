Namibia: Living Under a Rock for a Decade

Living under a rock for a decade

News - National | 2021-08-25

by Timo Shihepo

JACOBINE Beukes (42), her husband and their five children have been living under a rock for the past decade.

Beukes' home is made of pieces of rock that act as a wall and roof on one side of their shelter and is located on top of a hill.

The shack is situated at Tlhabanelo 3 on the outskirts of Windhoek in the Samora Machel constituency near Goreangab.

The rocks look like they are about to collapse.

The gaps between the corrugated iron of the shack and the rocks make the family vulnerable to unwanted guests, such as snakes and thieves.

As the house has no tap, toilet facilities or electricity, the family relies on wood for heat to cook on a traditional three-legged stove made of stones.

They depend on a community tap, which is shared by more than 70 households.

The Samora Machel constituency is home to more than 50 000 households with limited basic services.

Beukes migrated here when she was 32 years old in search of a better life, after her family was evicted from a farm near Rehoboth.

But life didn't get better.

Beukes and her husband, Luther Uazeua (42), used to get odd jobs in Windhoek, which have since dried up.

"We don't have enough resources to build a proper shack, that's why we have used the rock to act as a wall on the other side," she says.

Beukes says the deplorable conditions they have been living in made them vulnerable to snakes.

"Snakes make their way in through the spaces between the rock and the zinc," she says.

She says previous councillors have known about her family's predicament, but have not helped.

"We need anything that people can supply us with: food, clothes, money, anything," Beukes says.

One of her children is in Grade 7, but she says the family cannot afford to further her education beyond primary school.

"At 12:00 she has to walk to school. This is why I am preparing this rice," Beukes said when The Namibian visited her yesterday.

Inside the pot is plain rice.

"I will add fat, but no meat or soup, but at least then she has eaten. I am not sure what the kids will eat later," she said.

Beukes said many government officials have visited her home, taken pictures, and have promised the family a better shack, but nothing has materialised.

She said she had initially lost hope, but this has been renewed by the new Samora Machel constituency councillor, Nestor Kalola, who has promised Beukes a new shack.

Her neighbour and brother-in-law Alfonso Uazeua (34) is not so lucky.

He lives in the same conditions as Beukes after migrating from Omaruru to Windhoek five years ago.

He too has attached his shack to a rock.

The structure, however, makes it impossible to prevent sun and rain from entering the house.

The father of five lives with his girlfriend and the couple's lastborn.

Uazeua, who has lost his job as a security guard, had to rebuild his shack after it burnt down two years ago.

This incident pushed him even further into poverty.

"We lost the little things we had due to that fire. I lost my national identification document, and have not been able to replace it. I can't get a job," Uazeua says.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has recently increased its fees for identification documents.

Currently, it costs N$150 to replace an ID card.

That amount increases to N$300 if a citizen goes back for a second duplicate.

It then increases to N$450 and N$600 for the third and fourth duplicate.

For the fifth and subsequent duplicates, it would cost one N$750.

"It sounds like small money, but I honestly don't even have taxi money to go to the ministry," Uazeua says.

He says life has become unbearable and he only survives on the little money he makes from selling wood he collects from the mountains.

He says no government official has helped him.

"Only the Red Cross Society came here and donated this blue mattress," he says.

Councillor Kalola says plans are underway to build Beukes a new shack.

He says Uazeua should write him a letter so that he can approach the City of Windhoek.

"Uazeua's shack has to be relocated to a different area if the city approves, because there is simply not enough space to build a new one," Kalola says.