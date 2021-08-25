Namibia: Community Helps School to Revive Garden

Community helps school to revive garden

News - National | 2021-08-25

by Petrus Muronga

THE community of Sinzogoro village in the Kavango West has helped Sinzogoro Combined School to revive its garden that had been unused for some time.

The principal of the school, Joseph Sikongo, told The Namibian last week that the revival of the garden with the help of community members will produce vegetables that would complement the school's feeding programme.

The village is situated about 30 kilometres west of Rundu.

Sikongo said John Karungako, a community member had offered to be the caretaker of the garden to prevent livestock feeding on the produce.

Karungako will work in the garden which would also be used by pupils for practical agriculture lessons with some of the produce being used to supplement the school feeding programme.

"The curriculum requires us to have a garden and to give practical lessons to the children, and this will make things easy because the pupils will understand the subject better since they will be doing it practically," said Sikongo.

He lauded Karungako's determination because if it was not for him, the garden could still be lying unused.

Karungako said he doesn't know how to thank the school for embracing the idea to revive the garden.

He said his love for farming started when he helped out at his uncle's garden, situated along the Okavango River, but things did not work out because of some misunderstandings.

"After that I went to Salem cooperative before getting a job at Mashare irrigation project where I learnt different methods of planting seedlings and other horticultural practices. I approached the school to work in the garden and keep myself busy instead of sitting at home," said Karungako.

The agriculture teacher, Hector Mulonda, says the school has spent about N$700 on seeds, fertilisers and garden tools and worked with community members on the project.

Mulonda said the surplus produce will be sold to the community to sustain the project.