Namibia: KK Deserves Hero's Funeral - Angula

FORMER prime minister Nahas Angula on Monday said the late Cabinet minister and veteran politician Kazenambo Kazenambo deserves to have been granted a hero's funeral considering his contributions to Namibia's liberation struggle.

Kazenambo, who was affectionately known as 'KK', succumbed to Covid-19 complications early last week at the age of 58.

At Kazenambo's memorial service at Okahandja, Angula said he was an asset to Swapo and Namibia at large, and his absence would be felt immensely as he always fought for truth, justice, and freedom of speech.

"He was a hero and deserves a hero's funeral. If I were president, I would have taken a different decision," he said.

Angula believes the committee which advises president Hage Geingob on state funerals erred.

"I know there is a committee in the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs which advises the president. That committee relies on the information before it. I am not sure whether that body understood the life of Kazenambo," he said.

He said KK forfeited his comfortable life in Botswana, where he had citizenship, to join the liberation struggle.

Angula said it takes commitment to sacrifice a comfortable life for living in the bush.

"Kazenambo was part of Swapo's policymaking bodies, the central committee, the political bureau and the congress. He was a deputy minister and a full minister. I am not sure whether all these things were taken into consideration when this decision was made," he said.

"Swapo will be poorer without Kazenambo, but so will the entire country," Angula said.

The former prime minister said KK also played a pivotal role in Namibia's genocide talks, seeking restorative justice, and addressing the crimes of colonialism.

He said it is time that all Namibians finish the work he started, adding the government should consider renegotiating the concluded genocide deal with Germany to make it all-inclusive.

Angula said the government has failed to adequately consult the affected communities, those in the diaspora, and Namibians at large.

"Namibia needs to speak with one voice on restorative justice and address the crime of colonialism. This is not only a party issue, but it is a national and global issue," he said.

He said there was no national consensus on the deal Namibia struck with Germany.

The joint genocide declaration is yet to be tabled in the National Assembly (NA).

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila reported to the NA that the government has reached an agreement with their German counterparts.

The joint declaration needs to be ratified by the NA, and multiple opposition parties have indicated they are not satisfied with the agreement, calling for further negotiations.

Corroborating Angula's sentiments, political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah says the absence of criteria to determine who should get a hero's, state or official funeral is problematic.

"KK deserves a hero's burial. No doubt about that. It's just that we don't have criteria. Had there been predetermined criteria the debate would be irrelevant," he says.

Kamwanyah says the government should consider putting a moratorium on heroes', state and official funerals during the pandemic.

"This is not a time during which the normal things we usually do should apply. It should be a sacrifice and patriotism to suspend some of the good things we like and enjoy. The heroes', state and official burials are no exception," he says.