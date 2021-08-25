Namibia: Grateful Woman Says Kazenambo Gave Her Life

A YOUNG woman from Walvis Bay has paid tribute to the late Kazenambo Kazenambo, as she remembers how he provided a bright future for her.

Anna Simeon (28) was rejected by formal schools at Walvis Bay in 1998 when she came from the north to stay with her mother at the age of seven.

She has at the time not attended pre-school, and was told she was already too old for Grade 1.

Simeon then followed her aunt to a needlework class at the Iceida Training Centre at Kuisebmond, where she joined adult literacy classes.

Once she completed the final year of these classes she had to stay at home again at the age of 14.

Helena Asino-Shikulo, a staff member of the Iceida centre, refused to give up on the teenager and tried to enrol her at other schools at the town.

The then semi-private Flamingo Primary School admitted Simeon to Grade 7 after she passed an entry test.

Simeon, however, was faced with more challenges: travelling to school from Kuisebmond, and obtaining a school uniform and stationery.

Her situation attracted the attention of a journalist who wrote an article about her plight.

"That is when I met the then deputy minister of local government and housing, Kazenambo Kazenambo, who travelled all the way to Walvis Bay with school uniforms, stationery and funds to pay for my transport from Kuisebmond to the school. That man gave me life. I could not believe what was happening. I remember taking good care of my shoes for three years. He made sure I had everything I needed," she says.

Handing over the donation in 2007, the late Kazenambo said Simeon's circumstances should be an eye-opener to Namibians.

"We must try to help those who are in a weaker position. There are many in this country. Now that we know there are such cases, it is up to all stakeholders to start acting," he said.

"I came just to wish you luck in your endeavour and long journey of education. Education is the master key. It will take you far. Remember that you are an asset to the country," he told Simeon.

The teenager surprised the community that year, as she emerged as one of the school's top pupils.

She later obtained 35 points in Grade 12, and graduated with a bachelor of communications degree from the Namibia University of Science and Technology in 2017.

"I promised him I would study hard. I delivered on that promise because of his motivation. I left other children at the Iceida centre that year, and gradually some schools started giving them chances. It was all because of him. The journalist who did my story traced him when I graduated, and he was so sad that he could not attend as he was overseas, but he was so happy to hear that I made it," she says.

Simeon is currently employed as a school administrator at the Omafo Combined School in the Omusati region.