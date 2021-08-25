South Africa: Western Cape Police Probe Shooting Incident

25 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service Anti-Gang Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that left three men dead.

"Reports from the scene of crime indicate that the bodies of the victims were discovered shortly before 8pm (on Tuesday) in an open field in Gemsbok Road, Lotus River in the Grassy Park precinct.

"The victims had been shot multiple times," the SAPS said.

Police said that preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is gang-related.

With regard to the identities of the deceased men aged 31, 35 and 37, police said it was too early in the investigation to release sensitive information.

Police have called on anyone with information that could help expedite the police investigation to contact them via the MySAPSApp.

Police also maintain that information received will be handled in strict confidence.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X