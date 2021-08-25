South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Commends Members for Swiftly Arresting Suspects in Connection With the Hijacking Incident, Whilst Condemning the Looting Thereafter

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has praised members of the SAPS in Hazyview for responding swiftly to a hijacking incident. Their quick response resulted in the arrest of two suspects, aged 29 and 39 respectively as well as the recovery of some of the stolen goods. The Provincial Commissioner further spoke strongly against those who looted some of the stolen goods, which include clothing items that were abandoned by suspects when they realised that police were coming for them.

According to the information given, it is said that three men who were occupants of a truck belonging to a courier company were hijacked and robbed by a group of armed men. The incident occurred on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 in Hazyview.

It is further alleged that three male suspects appeared and pointed them with firearms and forced the driver together with the other occupants to drive to a secluded place in Nyongane. It is said that upon arrival, they were robbed of goods and their personal belongings, including cell phones.

The suspects are said to have loaded the goods from the hijacked truck into a truck whilst the victms were held at gunpoint. The police were alerted about the incident and (police) acted promptly, when the suspects became aware that police were approaching, they fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza, leaving both trucks behind. A high-speed chase ensued and police managed to corner two of the suspects, while the others managed to flee. The two were arrested and reportedly found in possession of boxes suspected to have been stolen during the robbery.

A case was opened accordingly and the suspects are facing a charge of hijacking with an additional charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

As police were driving back to the place where the trucks were, they noticed some members of the community looting items from the two trucks. They fled the scene upon noticing the police.

The arrested suspects are due to appear before the Masoyi Magistrate's Court today, Wednesday, 25 August 2021.

Meanwhile police in Hazyview have launched a massive manhunt for the remaining suspects and members of the community are urged to assist with information on the whereabouts of the suspects, including those who looted the items from the trucks. Members of the public can contact the Branch Commander, Captain Eurence Sibuyi at 0824490231. Alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.