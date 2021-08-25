Liberia: House Passes Bill Seeking to Establish National Commission for the Elderly

The plenary of the House of Representatives has passed and forwarded to the Liberian Senate for concurrence a bill seeking the establishment of the National Commission for the Elderly In Liberia.

Plenary's decision on Thursday followed a report from a specialized committee set up by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Bhofal Chambers in 2018 to review an Act submitted to the plenary for the establishment of the National Commission for the Elderly in Liberia.

It can be recalled, on November 12, 2018, Montserrado County District #11 Representative Richard Koon submitted to plenary an Act seeking the establishment of the National Commission for the elderly in Liberia.

In the committee's report to plenary, the Act when passed will provide a comprehensive and systematic framework for the promotion and protection of the rights of senior citizens who have attained 60 years and above, adding that it also seeks to improve the quality of life of the elderly within the c0untry.

The Act also wants to provide an enabling and supportive environment in tackling all forms of discrimination and ageism against the elderly, stating that the fundamental rights of the elderly are to be protected consistent with the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia and in consonance with international standards and protocols.

Furthermore, the report stressed that senior citizens or elderly people in the Liberian society have been denied respect, dignity and proper care and at the same time, the safety, health, welfare, and quality of life of the elderly and aged caregivers in the Liberian society have not been protected and enhanced.

Following the committee's report and deliberations, the plenary of the House of Representatives unanimously voted to pass the Act and forward to the Liberian Senate for concurrence based on a motion filed by Montserrado County District #16 Representative Dixon Seboe.