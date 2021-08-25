Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Reports 3,411 More Infections On August 23

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia logged 3,411 more COVID-19 infections from 14,781 tests on August 23 with the positivity rate standing at 23.08%, the Health Ministry said. The case tally rose to 647, 483.

The ministry also reported 84 new hopitalisations. The number of patients staying in public and private healthcare facilities on this date stood at 2,807, including 542 in ICU and 125 under life support.

Twenty-five fatalities were initially reported on August 23, bringing the death toll to 22,860.

Another 2, 845 patients recovered, pushing the total number to 599, 440.