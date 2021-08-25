Angola: Igape Starts Selling 16 Factories in Zee

Luanda — The Institute of Management of State Assets and Participations (IGAPE) on Monday (23 August) opened the third phase of the Public Tender to privatise 16 factories located in the Special Economic Zone.

For the third phase, the sale of Indupame, Induplastic, Indutubo, Infer, Mateléctrica, Ninhoflex, Btmt, Fundinar, Inducabos, Indugalv, Indulouças, Indumassas and Angolacabos, amongst others, is planned.

The act is part of the Privatisation Programme (Propriv 2019-2022), as approved by presidential order No. 92/21, of 11 June.

The privatisation of the 16 industrial units, under the management of Sonangol Industrial Investments (SIIND), located in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone, will be carried out via a public tender, in the form of disposal of assets, open to national and foreign investors, who must submit their applications to IGAPE by 23 October 2021.

Currently, 39 assets and companies have been privatised and 162 units remain to be privatised. Of this number, 100 are assets with stalled activities, 50 of which are in the Special Economic Zone.