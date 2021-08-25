Angola: Igape Starts Selling 16 Factories in Zee

24 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Institute of Management of State Assets and Participations (IGAPE) on Monday (23 August) opened the third phase of the Public Tender to privatise 16 factories located in the Special Economic Zone.

For the third phase, the sale of Indupame, Induplastic, Indutubo, Infer, Mateléctrica, Ninhoflex, Btmt, Fundinar, Inducabos, Indugalv, Indulouças, Indumassas and Angolacabos, amongst others, is planned.

The act is part of the Privatisation Programme (Propriv 2019-2022), as approved by presidential order No. 92/21, of 11 June.

The privatisation of the 16 industrial units, under the management of Sonangol Industrial Investments (SIIND), located in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone, will be carried out via a public tender, in the form of disposal of assets, open to national and foreign investors, who must submit their applications to IGAPE by 23 October 2021.

Currently, 39 assets and companies have been privatised and 162 units remain to be privatised. Of this number, 100 are assets with stalled activities, 50 of which are in the Special Economic Zone.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X