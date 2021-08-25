Angolans Compete With Italian Businessmen in Hotel Management

24 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan and Italian investors are competing to operate and manage three hotel units of the Infotur network, put out to tender by the Institute for Management of State Assets and Participation (IGAPE).

Of the total of 11 proposals opened on Monday, three are from Italian investors, who are also interested in operating and managing the hotels.

The hotels, located in the provinces of Benguela, Huila and Namibe, are available via a public tender for the transfer of rights to operation and management, under a contract lasting 12 years, with a purchase option at the end of the agreement.

The tenders were opened during a virtual presentation guided by the tender's coordinator, IGAPE.

The jury body, made up of representatives of IGAPE, the ministries of Culture, Tourism and Environment and Finance, after the presentation of the applications, will have 10 days for analysis, seven (7) for the preparation of the report, three (3) for complaints and five (5) for closing the process.

Complying with the schedule, the publication of the results of the winners is expected to take place within a maximum of 25 to 30 days.

