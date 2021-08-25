South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Invites Public Servants to Sharpen Their Policy Making Skills Through NSG Course

press release

Minister Dlodlo invites public servants to sharpen their policy making skills through NSG Course

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, MP, invites public servants to enroll for a course aimed to sharpen their policy drafting skills, offered by the National School of Government, (The NSG).

The NSG has launched the Socio Economic Impact Assessment System (SEIAS) course which is designed to help improve the quality of policies developed by government in the three spheres - national, provincial and local. Policies and legislation brought before Cabinet need to go through a mandatory socio-economic impact assessment process to ascertain their socio-economic impact on the targeted population and the country at large.

Cabinet institutionalised the Socio Economic Impact Assessment System (SEIAS) on the 1st of October 2015. The NSG course is targeting government officials and public office bearers in the three spheres of government who are involved in policy making and the legislation development. These are officials and leaders who are involved in commissioning; writing; research and analysis; monitoring and evaluation; and stakeholder consultation

'The SEIAS is an analysis tool aimed at determining the costs and benefits of a policy proposal including public policies, legislation, regulations and other regulatory instruments. As a quality assurance tool, it improves public policy through designing and selecting evidence-based policy options. The goal is to ensure policy coordination and coherence and for government to produce policies that are aligned with national strategic priorities. It is also aimed at minimising policies unintended consequences and reduce implementation risks. The NSG course will equip officials to undertake the SEIAS process meaningfully and efficiently,' outlined Minister Dlodlo.

The course is spread over four weeks online and comprises the following four units:

Conceptual understanding of the Socio Economic Impact Assessment System (SEIAS);

Socio-economic context of policy implementation;

Socio-economic impact assessment processes explained; and

Communicating the SEIAS findings and recommendations.