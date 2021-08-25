Angola: Govt to Build 3,000 Social Houses, 900 Flats in Cabinda

Cabinda — The Angolan government plans to build 3,000 social houses and 900 three-bedroom flats in Cabinda province, the local governor, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga said today.

The news was disclosed today by Governor Nhunga, after a meeting between the Minister of Public Works and Territorial Planning, Manuel Tavares, the Cabinda Government and municipal administrations.

According to Marcos Nhunga, the understanding reached at Tuesday's meeting is a historical milestone and a reason for great satisfaction for the traditional authorities.

The governor said it was a moment of happiness that after a long time the housing projects of the Cabinda central town and the three-bedroom houses had been launched.

The fact, in the view of the governor, represents the beginning of a new era that meets the wishes of the local population, creating development and answering the worries of the youth, in what concerns the acquisition of a home of one's own.

"We want to thank the coming to Cabinda province of the delegation of the Ministry of Public Works and Territorial Planning and technical teams of architects and civil engineers to provide a better alignment and understanding reached in terms of localities, where the projects that will bring satisfaction to the people of Cabinda are being implemented", stated the governor.